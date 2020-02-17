POINT PLEASANT — Lois Jean (Little) Payne, 77, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Pomeroy, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, in Huntington, W.Va.

She was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hubert Stafford and Frankie (Cummings) Stafford. Lois was a graduate of Pomeroy High School Class of 1960.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Cummings.

Lois is survived by a son, Donald R. Little of Pickerington, Ohio; daughter, Donna Henson Cobb and husband Robert of Gallipolis Ferry; granddaughter, Andrea (Andy) Hall of Point Pleasant; grandson, Jonathan (Maggie) Henson of Bealeton, Va.; and great-granddaughter, Callie Hall of Point Pleasant. She is also survived by a sister, Mary (Sam) Simonds of Lebanon, Ohio; one brother, Marvin (Pepper) Stafford of Taylorsville, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Wanda Stafford and Jewell Cummings; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Richard Tanner officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

