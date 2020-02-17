Lois Payne (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Payne.
Service Information
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-4384
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

POINT PLEASANT — Lois Jean (Little) Payne, 77, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Pomeroy, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, in Huntington, W.Va.

She was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hubert Stafford and Frankie (Cummings) Stafford. Lois was a graduate of Pomeroy High School Class of 1960.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Cummings.

Lois is survived by a son, Donald R. Little of Pickerington, Ohio; daughter, Donna Henson Cobb and husband Robert of Gallipolis Ferry; granddaughter, Andrea (Andy) Hall of Point Pleasant; grandson, Jonathan (Maggie) Henson of Bealeton, Va.; and great-granddaughter, Callie Hall of Point Pleasant. She is also survived by a sister, Mary (Sam) Simonds of Lebanon, Ohio; one brother, Marvin (Pepper) Stafford of Taylorsville, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Wanda Stafford and Jewell Cummings; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Richard Tanner officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.