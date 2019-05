POMEROY, Ohio — Lois Roberson, 96, of Pomeroy, Ohio died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Overbrook Rehab Center in Middleport, Ohio.

Funeral services will held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will be in Meigs County Memory Gardens in Pomeroy.

Arrangements are being provided by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.