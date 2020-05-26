POINT PLEASANT — Loretta June Cooper, 78, Point Pleasant, died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, and joined her son, Johnny, in heaven after a long illness. She was born June 15, 1941, to the late Jewel & Grace Dunlap. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Johnny Cooper. She devoted her Christian life as a wife, mother and grandmother. She was known for her passion of doing things perfectly. She was beautiful, artistic, and loved conversation. She loved to cook and entertain her family with grand meals beautifully displayed — a woman of many talents. Her home and yard were especially areas where she worked tirelessly and the results were beautiful. She was well versed in so many areas of life. There was absolutely nothing she could not do and she loved learning. She gave of herself whenever and wherever needed. She especially loved her Sacred Heart Church family where she served faithfully. She was the bookkeeper for many years and served on the Women's Club, served on the Rummage Sale Committee and in many other areas of need within the church. Loretta was a devoted supporter of West Virginia Right To Life and attended many of the rallies and parades. Loretta is survived by her loving husband, John F. Cooper, of which she was married to for 62 years; daughters, Pam (Bruce) Nibert, Elizabeth "Bunny" Patterson; grandchildren Ryan (Jenny) Johnson, Luke (Steffani) Patterson, Loren (Derrick) Watterson, and Ashley Siders; great-grandchildren Hunter & Bailey Johnson, Luke Patterson, Liam, Izabel and Chloe Sellers, Cy & Autumn Watterson, Harry Cooper & Presley Siders; brother Francis Lee (Jenny) Dunlap; sister Juanita (Rankin) McDaniel; close friend since grade school Eva Jane Carry; Goddaughter, Hannah Milhoan; and her extended family of in laws, nieces, and nephews, whom she loved very much. In keeping with Loretta's wishes, there will be a private graveside service for family at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, with Father Penn presiding. There will be no visitation. Pallbearers will be: Bruce Nibert, son-in-law; Ryan Johnson & Luke Patterson, grandsons; Hunter & Bailey Johnson, great-grandsons and Perry Livingston, nephew. Honorary Pallbearer is Francis "Fran" Dunlap, brother. Loretta's wishes were, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the West Virginia For Life by visiting: https://www.wvforlife.org/donate. The family would like to express their love and appreciation for the compassionate and loving care provided by the staff of the Rehabilitation Unit of Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. During this COVID time we are in there was great comfort in the ways you lovingly and gently provided for her needs. A very special thank you to Dr. Ayers for his wisdom and compassion. Loretta's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 26 to May 27, 2020.