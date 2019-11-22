POINT PLEASANT — Louie Plants, 68, of Point Pleasant, won his battle with cancer on Thursday, November, 21, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, with his family around him, as he opened his eyes in Heaven

He was retired from Century Aluminum. He was a 1969 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was an outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. Louie loved his family. He was so proud to be their dad and pa-pa. Louie was born May 16, 1951, in Point Pleasant, a son to the late James Owen and Bonnie (Coleman) Plants. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Owen Eugene Plants.

Louie is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Ronnie Williamson, of Point Pleasant; son, Josh Plants, of Point Pleasant; grandsons, Gage Williamson and Andrew Williamson; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Craig and Louise and Wayne Teetor, all of Point Pleasant; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Marsha Plants, of Mount Alto; many nieces and nephews and many friends, who will all miss him.

In keeping with Louie's wishes, there will be a graveside service at Forest Hills Cemetery, at 11 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, with Pastor Bob Patterson and Tim Moses presiding. Military honors will be rendered by the W.V. Honor Guard and the Stewart-Johnson Post #9926. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation.

Louie's care and the care of his family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com