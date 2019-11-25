POINT PLEASANT — Louise "Sis" Campbell McCallister, 96, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Point Pleasant.

She was born January 5, 1923, in Hogsett, a daughter of the late Fred Thomas Campbell and Audrey Virginia (Bush) Campbell.

Louise was a homemaker and attended College Hill Church in Gallipolis Ferry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Davis; and brothers, Rev. Marlin Campbell, John Campbell Sr., Garland Richard Campbell, Lee Campbell and James Olin Campbell.

She is survived by a daughter, Anita M. Hudson of Gallipolis Ferry; one son, Roger L. (Sheila) McCallister of Gallipolis Ferry; three grandchildren, Troy Andrew Hudson of Point Pleasant, Bridget Louise (John) Wright of Gallipolis Ferry and Kelly M. McCallister of Gallipolis Ferry; four step-grandchildren, Charlene (Jay) Jones of Point Pleasant, Isaiah Kebler of Huntington, Olivia Hudson of Richmond, Va., and Heather (Chris) Stanley, Elkins; multiple great-grandchildren; and one brother, Shirley (Joan) Campbell of Gallipolis Ferry.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Roger Bonecutter officiating. Burial will follow at Beale Cemetery in Apple Grove. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

