POINT PLEASANT — Lowell Curtis Grimm, 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away March 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Mason County, a son to the late George Grimm and Ethel Roush Grimm.

He was a retired maintenance supervisor. He was a member of VFW #2625 in Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ethel Grimm; wife, Shirley Eileen Grimm; brother, Harry Dale Grimm; and special friend, Velma Clark.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Lana) Grimm of Point Pleasant; grandsons, Curtis Grimm and Travis Grimm; granddaughter, Brooke Grimm; great grandchild Jaxon Doolittle; sister, Ruth Ann Stout of Huntington; and nephew, Kevin Stout.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Bonecutter officiating. Burial will follow in the Broad Run Cemetery in Letart. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Sunday evening, March 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Please visit dealfh.com for online condolences.