POINT PLEASANT — Lugie (Lou) V. Amick, 99, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston.

She was born on June 14, 1920, in Galloway, the daughter of the late Frank and Annie Mascaro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe Amick; a brother, Patsy Mascaro; and three sisters, Rose Kidd, Janice Sheme, and Mary Mascaro.

Lou attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant. She graduated from Montgomery High School in Montgomery. Those who knew Lou know of her love of bingo, chocolate chip cookies, and following her beloved St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

She is survived by two daughters, Ann (Mike) Villers of Morgantown and Susan (Danny) Williamson of Point Pleasant; a brother, Louis Mascaro of Montgomery; five grandchildren, Joe Williamson and his fiance Rita Yanez, Matthew (Angela) Williamson, Leah Williamson, Meghan Villers, and Morgan Villers; two great-grandchildren, Maci Williamson and Mack Williamson; and her favorite grand dog, Luna.

The family would like to say thank you so much to Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for making the last nine months enjoyable and treating her like family.

Funeral Mass services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 with Father Manikyalaral Penumaka officiating. A Mass and Christian burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, also located in Point Pleasant. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Deal funeral Home.

