GALLIPOLIS — Malcolm Brian Orebaugh, 76, of Gallipolis, passed away at 6:45 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in the Overbrook Center, Middleport.

Born on April 29, 1943, in Cleveland, he was the son of the late William and Mildred Johnston Orebaugh.

Malcolm retired as executive director of the Woodland Center in Gallipolis. He served as past president of the National Mental Health Association and was a member of many state and national mental health associations. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school and was active in the men's fellowship.

He is survived by his wife, Sally K. Johnson Orebaugh, who he married July 25, 1965 in Gallipolis; his two daughters, Tara (Greg) Meyer, of Charleston, S.C. and Tia Orebaugh, of Charleston; his grandchildren, Ryan Dailey, Macy Meyer and Mac Meyer; his brother, Carlton (Cheryl) Orebaugh, of Worthington; uncle, Dr. Stanley (Carol) Johnston, of Mentor; a special niece, Carolyn (Bill) Mowery, of Dallas, Texas; a special cousin, Joey (Lita) Hall, of Morgan Hills, Calif; and nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, Malcolm was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Constance and Vincent Whelan; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Carol Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Grace United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Pastors Ray Kane and Bob Powell. Private family interment will be in the Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Malcolm's funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home.