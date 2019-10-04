CLIFTON — Margaret Ann (Williams) Blake, 86, of Clifton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at her home.

She was born on July 4, 1933, in Maggie, a daughter of the late Lloyd E and Clara Mae (McDermitt) Williams of Clifton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Denver "Brownie" Blake; brother, Tom (Helen) Williams and brother-in-law, P. Richard Gilkey.

Ann retired as the postmaster in Clifton after many years. She also worked for Dr. Shackel and volunteered for Mason County EMS for many years. She was a member of the Clifton United Methodist Church, the Mary Shrine and Lafayette Shrine, and a fifty year member of Past Matron of Mason Chapter Eastern Star #157. Ann enjoyed crocheting, reading, camping and traveling, football, and taking care of family and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Jacki (Tim) Casto of Mason and Dawn (Todd) Grinstead of Clifton; sister, Phyllis M. Gilkey of Clifton; grandchildren, Michael Grinstead, Ciji Casto, Tyler (Elizabeth) Grinstead, and Madison Grinstead; and great grandchildren, Zander Lippson, Rumor Jenkins and Emery Grinstead.

The service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Neil Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to give thanks to Ann's caregivers and Hospice of Huntington for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, is serving the Blake family.