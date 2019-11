NAPLES, Fla. — Margaret E. Follrod died at her winter home in Naples, Florida, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from complications after a recent fall at the age of 90.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from noon-2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Paul Reed officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery.