GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Margaret "Margie" Haskins, 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died January 26 after a brief illness surrounded by her family at Holzer Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m.