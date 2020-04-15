POINT PLEASANT — Margaret Louise Sexton Withrow, 94, of Point Pleasant, passed from this world April 14, 2020.

She was born February 1, 1926, in Huntington, Cabell County, the daughter of the late Wilbert Sexton and the late Mae Belle Adkins Sexton. She received a teaching degree in English and Literature from Marshall College in 1948 after working to pay her own way, becoming the first member of her family to earn a college degree. Margaret was married to Earl E. Withrow in 1948 and they celebrated 58 years of marriage, until his death in 2007. Margaret had a teaching career that spanned three decades, beginning in Cabell County, and from 1960 in Mason County until her retirement in 1980. She taught for a short period at Point Pleasant Junior High School and then for the remainder of her career at Point Pleasant High School. Her principal subjects were American Literature and Creative Writing. She was often remembered by former students as being a challenging teacher and for bringing in unusual objects, such as gourds, as writing theme inspirations. As a survivor of several bouts of cancer, she did volunteer work at Pleasant Valley Hospital. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where she taught adult bible lessons.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Rebecca L. Thomas of Point Pleasant, her son Thomas E. Withrow of Leon, her sister Joyce Frazier of Huntington, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be no visitation at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at an undetermined date at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.