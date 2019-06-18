POINT PLEASANT — Marguerite (Caltrider) Mace, 97, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home.

She was born May 3, 1922, on Brushy Fork in Wirt County, the daughter of the late Henry Carlton Caltrider and Vivian (Dent) Caltrider.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow G. Mace; three brothers, Roger Caltrider, Herbert Caltrider, and Wayne Caltrider; and a sister, Hilda Marie Allen.

Marguerite was a member of Beulah-Humble Memorial Presbyterian Church of Wirt County. She was a graduate of Wirt County High School, a volunteer for Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary, and a homemaker.

She is survived by a daughter, Jo Ann (John) Wilson of Williamstown; sons, Larry Mace of Point Pleasant and Mitchell (Rita) Mace of Point Pleasant; sisters, Randa Jean Samra of Mass., Justine Exline of Parkersburg, and Leona (Chester) Lockhart of Belpre, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Georgia Caltrider of Mineral Wells and Jean Caltrider of Colorado Springs, Co.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Denette Adams (Jake Dennis) of Williamstown, John Scott (Shelli) Adams of Williamstown, and Nicholas Mace of Point Pleasant; step great grandson, Nick Artherhults; step great granddaughter, Jade Artherhults; step great great granddaughter, Lily Artherhults; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant with Pastor Jarrod Caltrider officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.