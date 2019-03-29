NEW HAVEN — Marian J. Batey, of New Haven, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on April 16, 1923 in Danforth, Ill. to the late Gehard and Mary (Conrad) Switters. Mrs. Batey was a clerk at the New Haven Library in which the building is now named after her. She was a member of the New Haven Garden Club, OES Point Pleasant, member of the New Haven Womens Club, and a Member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Ralph R. Batey and Phyliss (Cliff) Yost; grandchildren, Alisa Bonecutter, Mark R. (Sharon) Yost, Phillip Batey, Tyler Batey, Lynne (Mike) Sample, Casey G. Batey, and Kevin A. Batey; great grandchildren, Jacob, Garis, Kristine, Bradley, Marybeth, Gavin, and Landin; great great granddaughter, Avery and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phil Batey; son, Gary F. Batey; sisters, Theodera Switters and Frances Epps.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April, 1 2019 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Haven with Rev. A. Patrice Weirick. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Haven Library or the St. Paul Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson Funeral Home.