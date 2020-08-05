1/1
Marjorie Heib
POINT PLEASANT — Marjorie Ellen Heib, 84, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at home.

She was born March 17, 1936, in Cabin Creek, a daughter of the late Russell H. Cottrell and Mary Magdalon (Stearns) Cottrell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, James Brady Leonard; and three brothers.

Margie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles W. "Windy" Heib of Point Pleasant; sons, Charles Michael (Julie) Heib of Gallipolis Ferry, Randall Lee (Pam) Heib of Letart and Roger Allen Heib of Point Pleasant; two sisters; nine grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

A private funeral service and visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
