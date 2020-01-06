MASON, W.V.a. — Mark Anthony Barton, 68, of Mason, passed away January 3, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice Home, Huntington, W.Va., following an extended illness.

He was born December 22, 1951 in Gallipolis, a son of the late Robert W. Barton and Doris E. (Johnson) Roberts of Mason.

He was a 1969 graduate of Wahama High School and later graduated from the Nashville Auto Diesel Mechanic School. He was retired from the Laborers Union Local # 543 Huntington.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his brothers, Robert N. (Dona) Barton of Jackson, Ohio, and John E. Barton of Mason, W.Va.; sisters, Melanie Ann (Randy) Simpson of Racine, Ohio, and Jill Lynn (Chris) Davis of Clifton, W.Va.

Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Neil Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.

