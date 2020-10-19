LEON — Mark Douglas Hawkins, 67, of Leon, passed away October 15, 2020 at St Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.

Mark was born June 1, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio, to Mary Eleanor Donahue Hawkins and William Harold Hawkins. Mark is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Connie Sue Smith Hawkins, father William Hawkins, grandmothers Samantha Knapp Hawkins and Nancy Anna Kapp Donahue, grandfathers Jone Hawkins and Holly Donahue, father-in-law and mother-in-law Sumner and Gladys Kapp-Smith, brother-in-laws Roy Hall, Vernor Stephens, Harold Jordan, Don Smith, Delbert Smith, and Wayne Stone.

Mark is survived by mother Mary Hawkins, brother William (Rebecca) Hawkins, daughter Cheri Hawkins, and his precious granddaughter, Abby Brubaker, all of Grove City, Ohio. Also survived by in-laws Gearldine Hall, Mary Jordan, David (Marilyn) Smith, Doris Smith, Viola Stone, Gene (Roberta) Smith, and Steve (Joyce) Smith, all of Leon; numerous nieces and nephews; and his favorite kids, the furry ones, Sissy and Son, adopted as puppies in January 2018.

Friends may visit on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at The Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Paster Beverly Davis officiating. Mask must be worn at all times. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. For complete obituary and guest book go to www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.