Marlene Hurt
POINT PLEASANT — Marlene Roshelle Hurt, 52, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus Ohio.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Fairview Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio, is honored to serve the Hurt Family.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
