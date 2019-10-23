LEON — Marlin Ann Yost, age 69, of Leon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1949, and was raised by Ralph and Myrtle Wilkinson. In addition to Ralph and Myrtle, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Henry Curtis; sister, Lola Johnson; and nephews, Sam and John Curtis.

Marlin was an active member of the Leon Baptist Church. She worked tirelessly for two outreach programs from the church, which included the food pantry and senior dinner. She also crocheted numerous items that she donated to individuals and to various organizations. She was a person who always wanted to do for others. Marlin had a great sense of humor. She never met a stranger. She was a 1967 graduate of Point Pleasant High School. She retired from Mason County Schools, where worked as an aide, with over 30 years of service. She thoroughly enjoyed her job.

Marlin is survived by her husband and the love of her life, David Yost; a brother whom she dearly loved, James Curtis; nieces and nephews, Stacy Reed, Tabitha Curtis, Jimmy (Missy) Curtis, Fred (Monica) Johnson, Charles (Amie) Johnson, Lola (Mick) Rich, Margie (Richard) Owens, Tammy (Bryan) Johnson and James Johnson. She is also survived by the one she called "mother," Jewell Bordman; her best friend, who was like a sister, Vana Bordman; special friends, Stan (Barbara) Bordman; her devoted and loving church family and many people who knew and loved her. She also leaves behind her furry friends, Rusty, Molly and Abby.

There will be a graveside service for family, church family and friends at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens with Rev. Fred Sparks officiating. There will be no visitation.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, Marlin requested no flowers, but memorial contributions be made to Leon Baptist Church, "Food Pantry," P.O. Box 155, Leon, WV 25123.

Marlin's care and the care of the family has been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

