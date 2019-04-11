POINT PLEASANT — Martha Marie Blain, 97, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at her home, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

She was born December 29, 1921, a daughter to the late Earl McCarty and the late Madaline McBee McCarty. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Pleasant View Church. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and enjoyed the time she spent with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Madaline McCarty; first husband, "Waldo" Thomas, and second husband, Olin Blain; and son, Edwin Thomas; and siblings, Betty Rollins, Mary Rollins, and Phil McCarty.

She is survived by her son, Richard Thomas; and daughters, Sherry Hall, Donna Browning, and Cindy McKinney, all of Point Pleasant; sisters, Dorothy Daily of New Haven, and Lucille Durst of Springfield; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family, friends, and neighbors. She will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, at 1 p.m., with Ted Nance officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Leon. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at dealfh.com.