POINT PLEASANT — Mary Elizabeth Boyd Hamm, 69, of Point Pleasant, departed this life for her heavenly reward on Thursday night, June 13, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington.

Born Aug. 6, 1949, in Williamson, she was the daughter of Margaret Boyd, and the late Paul Boyd.

She was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Lacy Hamm.

She leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 35 years, Jessie Hamm; daughters, Jessica (Michael) Hitt of Point Pleasant; Beth (Paul) Cochran, Bidwell, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Jarred and Emilee Hitt and Brenna and Claire Cochran. Survivors also include her sisters, Paula (Michael) Weisberger) Galloway, N.J., Gloria Vass, Beckley, Wilma Lefler, Tallahassee, Fla.,; and a brother, Larry Boyd, Galloway, N.J.

Mary graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, and later earned a master's degree in library science from Marshall University. She was a librarian and teacher with Gallipolis City Schools for more than three decades and later taught art at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.

She attended First Church of God in Point Pleasant, where she was a faithful choir member. She was an avid genealogist, gardener, crafter, and animal lover. She was generous with her artistic talents, frequently gifting family and friends with beautiful keepsakes. Mary cherished holiday gatherings and celebrating family milestones. She was a godly helpmate to her husband; her love, devotion, and care for his well being and happiness earned her much respect and admiration. She was a gentle lady with the gift of hospitality, and one who took a genuine interest in others. She will be greatly missed, but those left behind will be forever grateful for her life.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Mary's care has been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at the registry at crowhusselfh.com.

"Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all," Proverbs 31.