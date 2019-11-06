BUFFALO — Mary G. Hayes, 96, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St Mary's Medical Center following a long illness. She was a longtime member of Oma Chapel Church and a 25-year employee of Lakin State Hospital.

Born February 22 1923 in Grimm's Landing, she was the daughter of the late Homer Oldaker and Nellie Whittington Oldaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Simon P. Hayes; daughter, Mabel Carolyn Hayes; an infant son and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughters; Virginia "Sue" (Larry Wayne) McDaniel of Leon, Wanda "Dink" Weaver of Buffalo, Lola (Roger) Jividen of Buffalo and Jean ( Danny) Ward of Leon; sisters, Josephine Rhoades of Mason and Stella (Gene) Craig of Carroll, Ohio; brother, James Oldaker of Point Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great -great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank nurses Megan and Gwen at St. Mary's for their exceptional care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Raynes Funeral Home and staff.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday November 9, 2019 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons and Pastor Larry Mobley officiating. Burial will follow in Craig Cemetery, Grimms Landing. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

