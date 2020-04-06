NEW HAVEN — Mary Louise (Romine) Hoffman, 99, of New Haven, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born December 25, 1920, in Racine, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Margaret (Crew) Romine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hoffman; brother, Richard Romine; sister, Sadie Marr and grandson, Gregory Todd Hoffman.

Mary retired from Philip Sporn Plant in Letart with several years of service. She attended the First Baptist Church in Mason and enjoyed making crafts.

Survivors include her son, Greg Hoffman and his wife Brenda of Cottageville; daughter, Judy (Hoffman) Montgomery and John Boon of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Nikki Lanier and her husband Ronnie of Millwood, Teresa Mitchell of Ripley, Sara Critz and her husband Kenny of Fredericksburg, Matthew Montgomery also of Fredericksburg; six great grandchildren and a devoted niece who was always by her side, Brenda Marr Jividen.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020, at Graham Cemetery, Letart, with her great grandson James Hoffman Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the New Haven Fire Department.

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.