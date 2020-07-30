LONG BOTTOM, Ohio — Mary Kathryn Rose, 90, Long Bottom, Ohio, died July 29, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church with Dewayne Stutler, Arland King and James Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Meigs County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service. Adhering to the CDC guidelines, it is asked that face coverings be worn and social distancing be observed. White-Schwarzel Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.