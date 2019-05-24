LETART — Mary Janet McDermitt, 86, of Letart, went home to be with the Lord with her son at her side May 23, 2019, while at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1933, in Mason County, a daughter to the late William C. Zirkle and the late Mary Dailey Zirkle.

She was a foster grandparent for New Haven Elementary. She also attended the Oldtown Board Baptist Church in Letart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Zirkle; and husband, Johnny McDermitt.

She is survived by her loving son, Lawrence Scott McDermitt of Letart.

Services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Rex Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Letart. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m., prior to the service.

Please visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.