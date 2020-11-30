Mary Ethel Hodge Meadows went home to be with The Lord and her great grandbaby on November 26, 2020 as her daughter was by her side holding her hand.

Mary was born April 24, 1944 in Fraziers Bottom. The daughter of the late Linville and Mary Etta (Setliff) Hodge.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Misty Dawn (Keith) Adkins of Leon; Misty's father, Danny Lee Meadows; granddaughters, Ashley Nicole Thornsbury and Makayla Cheyenne (Daniel) Burdette; great grandsons, Gavin Lee Thornsbury, Leonidas Elijah Burdette and a great grandbaby on the way all of Fraziers Bottom.

A special thanks to Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center of Frankfort, Ohio and Heartland Hospice Care of Jackson, Ohio.

At Mary's request there will be a private service officiated by Michael Wray at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fraziers Bottom. Deal Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.