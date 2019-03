HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mary Eloise Ratliff, 93, of Huntsville, Ala., formerly of Gallia County, died on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at her residence in Alabama.

The graveside service for Eloise will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Mound Hill Cemetery.

Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.