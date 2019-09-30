POINT PLEASANT — Mary Virginia Roach, 85, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Point Pleasant First Church of the Nazarene. She was born on July 28, 1934, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Clyde Samuel and Thelma (Williamson) VanSickle.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd E. Roach; son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd E. "Rocky" Jr. and Sally Roach, of Point Pleasant; daughter and son-in-law, Gina and John Jordan, of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Jared Roach and Peyton and Ethan Jordan; sisters, Faye Meadows and Ruth Burrows, both of Point Pleasant; two brothers, Charles Heyward VanSickle, of Portsmouth, Ohio and Dan VanSickle, of Louisa, Ky.; and a host of family, friends and church family who will all miss her.

Mary's life will be remembered at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene located at 25th St. and Mount Vernon Ave. with Pastor Doug Hendrickson officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service.

Mary's care and the care of the Roach family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

