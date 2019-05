POINT PLEASANT — Mary Snowden, 88, of Point Pleasant, died Thursday, May 2, 2019.

There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service.

Crow-Hussell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.