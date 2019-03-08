ATLANTA, Ga. — Mary Rogers (King) Thomas died March 6, 2019 at her home in Atlanta, Ga.

She was the daughter of Warren King and Lucia Featherstone of Greenwood, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Albert Earl Jr. (Al/Squeaky) Thomas.

She is survived by daughter, Lucia; son, Albert Earl (Trip) Thomas III and his wife Orla; son, John and his wife Nancy; daughter, Lee and Norman Bielowicz; and grandchildren, Brendan, Mary Kate, Hannah, Brett, and Stone Thomas.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dottie Thomas Campbell of Point Pleasant and several nieces and nephews in the Mason County area.

A private memorial service for the family is to be held at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.