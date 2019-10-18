NEW HAVEN — Mary Jan Bumgarner Thompson, 64, of New Haven, transitioned to heaven on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.

Mary was born on Sept. 24, 1955, in Mason, a daughter of the late Naomi Francis and Harold Bumgarner. Also preceding her in death is her husband, David R. Thompson.

She was a 1973 graduate of Wahama High School, graduate of Huntington School of Beauty and obtained a bachelor's degree from Marshall University. A former social worker for the state of West Virginia, Mary worked at the Mason County Department of Health and Human Resources and then at Lakin State Hospital. Mary was a volunteer for various organizations including: girl scouts, 4-H, special olympics and Mason County Family Resource Network. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters Amy, Amber and Amanda Thompson; granddaughter, Marly Thompson; sisters, Delores Long of New Haven, Jean (Bill) Blaine of Columbus, Ohio, June (Ron) Devrick of Danville, Ky. and John (Frankie) Bumgarner; and special friend, Kellie Roberts of Ripley.

Mary was passionate about uplifting her community and the people in it. Her faith in God was inspiring and continued to grow through her illness.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at New Haven United Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Ross officiating.

Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.