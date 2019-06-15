ALLEN, Texas — Mary Elizabeth (McGraw) Vest, 89, of Allen, Texas, (formerly of Bidwell and Chillicothe) went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Mary was the daughter of the late Clyde and Minnie (Fraley) McGraw. She was born July 10, 1929 in Greenup, Kentucky.

She married Harold "Hank" Vest January 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death as well as brothers Clyde Jr., Frank and Wayne McGraw, and sister Sue Graves.

Surviving are her children Diana (Richard) Bergman of Allen, Texas; Roger (Nola Kay) Vest of Chillicothe and Teresa "Terri" (Ron) Toler of Bidwell. Mary was the proud Grandma of eight grandchildren: LeAnn, Brandon, Brett (Jennifer) Bergman, Rodney, Randy, Dale (Krista) Vest, Christopher (Denise) Toler and Amy (Jason) Roe. Mary was blessed with eleven great-grandchildren, who she adored, and they loved their great Grandma Vest: Caleb and Brayden Bergman; Angel, Andrew, Aiden and Alexander Toler; Colton, Conner, Collin and Colbie Roe and Kylie Vest.

Also surviving are her brothers: John (Janice) and Carl McGraw, both of Chillicothe and sister, Dottie Mertz, of Donald's, South Carolina.

Mary was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bidwell; the First Capital Car Club and the CHS class of 1948. She was the former owner of the Trim & Thin Beauty Salon in Chillicothe for many years. Mary also was a beautiful quilter and made them all with love for her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren to treasure. She was a loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great grandma, she will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Bidwell, with the Pastor Jim Lusher officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. prior to the service. Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens in Gallipolis.

The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, is honored to have been chosen to serve the Vest Family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 3615 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 or Hospice in Mary's memory.

