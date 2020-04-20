POINT PLEASANT — Matthew Paul Whittington, 37, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with his Lord, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, in Point Pleasant.

He was born January 1, 1983, in Point Pleasant, a son of Alvin Paul Whittington and Kathy Darlene (Long) Rollins.

Matthew was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 2002, attended Kingdom Ministries of Bidwell, Ohio and was employed with General Mills of Wellston, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing and spending time in the woods. Matthew had a big heart and was a friend to all, he never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred "Nute" Long and Zelma Mae Long; paternal grandparents, Billie L. Whittington and Elsie J. Whittington; uncle, Gary Whittington; and a special cousin, Tony Whittington.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Rachael Lynn (Garrett) Whittington and their expected baby of Point Pleasant; mother, Kathy D. (Keith) Rollins of Leon; father, Alvin P. Whittington of Point Pleasant; special niece and nephew, Kynadee and Chance Pethtel; and stepbrother, Jason (Kim) Rollins and their son, Kason. He is also survived by special aunts and uncles, Larry and Angie Long, Bill Whittington, Jim and Carol Whittington, Joe Whittington, Danny Whittington, Brenda Whittington, Rosetta and Earl Starkey and Deloris Whittington; special cousins, Chad, Jason, Josh, Ashley, Tiffany and Jaden; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Beth Garrett; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bridget Garrett, Pastors Randy and Sally Patterson, Brooke Garrett, Brian and Alex Garrett, and Roxanne Barrell; and nieces and nephews, Julia, Lydia, Josh, Nathanael, Nehemiah Patterson and Ben Garrett; and special buddy Hitch. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29 v.11.

Due to the regulations and guidelines in place both locally and nationwide, a private service and burial will be held at Barton Chapel in Apple Grove, with Pastor Randy Patterson officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com