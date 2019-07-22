POINT PLEASANT — Maurice Pendleton Jr., 91, of Point Pleasant, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio.

He was born May 16, 1928, in Greenup, Ky., a son of the late Morris Pendleton and Alice (Curry) Pendleton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Pendleton; a grandson, Joshua McCoy; sisters, Margie Bryant, Carol Alshire, and JoAnn Chambers; and one brother, Robert Pendleton.

Maurice was a graduate of Chapmanville High School and retired from Century Aluminum in Ravenswood.

He is survived by daughters, Karen Rayburn of Point Pleasant, Sandra (Ivan) Pierson of Leon, and Barbara Edwards of Gallipolis Ferry; grandchildren, April Rayburn (Charles) Roach of Gallipolis and Chad Edwards of Gallipolis Ferry; five great grandchildren, Tristan and Courtney Roach, Aden McCoy, Brianne McCoy, and Bryson McCoy; and two great great grandchildren, Brogan and Tynslee Parrott.

The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private family burial will be in New Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant.

