Max Knopp

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max Knopp.
Service Information
Cremeens Funeral Home
823 Elm St
Racine, OH
45771
(740)-949-3210
Obituary
Send Flowers

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Max L. Knopp, 72, of Auburndale Florida, and formerly of Racine, died at his Auburndale, Fla., home on Nov. 6, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec., 1, 2019, the Lundy Music Hall, in Auburndale, Florida.

A memorial service will also be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2019 in the Bethany United Methodist Church, in Racine with Pastor Dewayne Stuttler officiating. Friends may call from two hours prior to the service at the church.

The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.