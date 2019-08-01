LETART — Maxine Clay, 81, of Letart, formerly of Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence in Letart.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1937, a daughter of the late Tilden "Tucker" Clay and Lora "May" Baker Clay. Maxine was retired from K-Mart where she was a cashier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Cleon" Clay; sisters, Ailene Pinson, Alfreda Adkins, and Opal Midkiff; and brothers, Jimmy and Charlie Clay.

Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Clay of Letart; son, Terry Clay (Marvette) of Katy, Texas; twin brother, Eugene "Duge" Clay of East Lynn; two grandsons, Nathan Amos and Kevin Clay; and four step-grandchildren, Darrell Williamson, Kaelie Graham, Leslie Turner, and Ashlie Remlinger.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. on Saturday until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at the Watson Cemetery, Branchland.