HENDERSON — Maxine Lea Gibson, 87, of Henderson, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Pleasant Valley Hospital.

She was born Jan. 19, 1932, in Mason County, a daughter to the late George Gordan and Beulah Mayes McCarty.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Beulah McCarty; husband, Glen R. Gibson; brothers, Richard, Roy, and Sam McCarty; sisters, Marylou Parsons and Violet Elizabeth McCarty; and two baby brothers McCarty.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Warden of Point Pleasant, Eric (Mary) Warden of Irmo, S.C., Danny and Valerie Warden of Henderson, and Tyler Toles of Ashville, Ohio; daughters, Cheryl (Al) Waterfield of Point Pleasant and Tina (Patrick) Hill of Henderson; 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; brothers, George McCarty of Hurricane and Kenny (Sharon) McCarty of Delaware, Ohio.

She was a member of Jackson Avenue Baptist Church in Point Pleasant where she had many brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Joe Nott officiating. Burial will follow in the Sycamore Valley Family Cemetery on Three Mile Road in Henderson. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service.