LYNCHBURG, Va. — On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, the Lord saw fit to bring our Moma home to Himself.

Maxine Smith Seyfried, 90, of Lynchburg was born on Feb. 13, 1929, in Meigs County, Ohio.

Mrs. Seyfried worked and retired from Lynchburg City Schools. She was a devoted Christian to our Lord Jesus Christ, wife, mother and grandmother. Moma loved each one of the family very much. She was a member of Memorial Christian DOC and sang in its chancel choir for a number of years. Mrs. Seyfried, along with her husband, was a member of the Ageless Wonders of Lynchburg. Also, Mrs. Seyfried was a longtime member of the Scottish Rite Women's Axillary.

Mrs. Seyfried is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Junior William (Sy) Seyfried and her parents, Robert Smith and Mabel Perry Smith Green.

She is survived by her two daughters, Janet S. Hawkins (Lee) and Sandra S. Thornsbury; four grandchildren, Chris L. Thornsbury, David L. Hawkins (Nancy), Ann H. Brown (Michael), and Krystal L. Thornsbury; and five great grandchildren, Derek Thornsbury, Bella, Jimmy, and Olivia Hawkins, and Abbie Read.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bentley Commons of Lynchburg for the kindness and care shown to our mother during the five years Bentley Commons was her home.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, with Pastor George Harris officiating. Interment will be private. The family received friends one hour prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. Following the service, a reception will follow at Memorial Christian Church on Perrymont Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a in memory of Maxine.