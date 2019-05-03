POINT PLEASANT — Melba Jean Smith, 70, of Point Pleasant, passed away at her home on May 2, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1948, in Henderson, a daughter to the late Owen and Wilma Duncan Bonecutter. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Wilma; Barbra Rainey, Drema Bowman, Stevie Bonecutter, William Bonecutter, and Shirley Ann Bonecutter.

She is survived by sons, Paul Matthew Plantz of Gallipolis Ferry, Dewayne Matthew Smith of Point Pleasant, and Rocky Lee (Peggy) Smith of Gallipolis Ferry; daughters, Cindy Lynn Alley of Tennessee, Tina Ann Hill of Point Pleasant, and Dora Jean Blankenship of Point Pleasant; siblings, Brody (Judy) Bonecutter, Lester (Faye) Bonecutter, Brenda Holley, and Johnny (Denise) Bonecutter.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Henderson Cemetery, Henderson with Roger Bonecutter officiating. Friends may visit the family at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday, May 6 from 5-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.

Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family. Visit dealfh.com to send online condolences.