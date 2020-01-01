LEON — Melissa "Missy" S. Thomas, 41, of Leon, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at home.

She was born February 17, 1978, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late Linda S. (Smith) Bates and Frank Bates.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Ian Christopher Thomas; and grandmother, Martha Jane Smith.

Missy was a member of Pine Grove Church in Leon and a loan officer for Ohio Valley Bank.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Thomas of Leon; sons, Ethan Searls and Gabriel Thomas of Leon; mother-in-law, Carolyn Thomas of Point Pleasant; father, Frank Bates of Henderson; and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Danny and Angie Freeman, Holzer Health System, Mario Liberatore and Ohio Valley Bank for their help and generous support during this difficult time.

Missy was full of life and brought a smile to everyones face that met her. She showed strength and resilience during the most difficult time of her life and never lost sight of where her strength and help came from, in the Lord. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Josh Searls officiating. Burial will follow at the Leon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, for those considering an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made: "In Memory of Melissa Thomas" c/o Holzer Center for Cancer Care, attn. Sarah Harrigan, 170 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com