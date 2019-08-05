GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Merle Lee Kiggins, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Aug. 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, with his family at his side.

He was born Jan. 1, 1946, in Costonia, Ohio, the son to the late Elmer Kiggins and Bethel Mayes Kiggins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Kiggins; and brothers, Forrest Dunn and Donald Kiggins.

He served his country in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War. Merle was a retired truck driver of 40 Years.

Survived by his best friend and the mother of his children, Carolyn Kiggins of Apple Grove; two sons, Jeff Kiggins of Gallipolis Ferry, and Randy Kiggins of Apple Grove; daughters, Darlene and Fred Smith of Henderson, and Tracy and Dennis Robinson of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Shirley and Ronnie Whitt of Gallipolis Ferry; grandchildren, Shayla Smith and Audrey Robinson; and a host of friends who will miss him.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home Point Pleasant with Pastor Tony Stover officiating. Burial will be in the Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, with the Army National Honor Guard of Charleston and the VFW of Mason conducting graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

