POINT PLEASANT — Michael Ray Legg, 82, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home.

He was born October 28, 1936, in Chapmanville, a son of the late Elvin Rayburn Legg and Anne Elizabeth (Sawyers) Legg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Legg.

Mike was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1954 and retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Kaye (Calloway) Legg of Point Pleasant; sons, Patrick Ray Legg and wife Edie of Point Pleasant and Michael Anthony Legg and wife Barbara of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Joshua Legg, Bethann (J.J.) Devine, Miranda (Brent) Maynard and Quentin (Jennifer) Wilkins; great-grandchildren, Scout, Savanah, Isaac, Ellie Rae, Calvin, Adeline and Juliet.

A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Minister Bill Deem officiating. Burial will be at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service Thursday, at the funeral home.

