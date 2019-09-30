NEW HAVEN — Michael Wayne Miller, 68, of New Haven, passed away Sept. 28, 2019 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1951, in Mason, a son of the late Ruth Katherine (McDaniel) Miller.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sonya Bush.

He was a graduate of Wahama High School and a United States Army veteran. He was a retired coal miner and member of the United Mine Workers Association, District #17. He was also a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local #5171. He was a member of the American Legion Post #140 New Haven and the V.F.W. Post #9926 Mason. He enjoyed fishing, football, four wheeling, hunting and was a member of the Broad Run Gun Club.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Jennifer Marie (Roush) Miller; sons, Michael W. Miller, II (Carrie Jo) of Mason and Timothy L. Miller (Carrie Ann) of New Haven; brothers, Vaughn Miller of Hartford and Lenny Miller of Letart; sisters, Sharon Johnson (Jimmie) of Racine, Ohio, JoAnn King of New Haven and Darlene Miller of Hartford; grandchildren, Bryant, Paul, David and Abigail Miller and Cass Kimes.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart, with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #140 New Haven and V.F.W. Post #9926 Mason. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service, Wednesday at the funeral home.

