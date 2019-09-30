NEW HAVEN — Michael Wayne Miller, 68, of New Haven, West Virginia, passed away Sept. 28, 2019 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1951, in Mason, West Virginia, a son of the late Ruth Katherine (McDaniel) Miller.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sonya Bush.

He was a graduate of Wahama High School and a United States Army veteran. He was a retired coal miner and member of the United Mine Workers Association, District #17. He was also a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local #5171. He was a member of the American Legion Post #140 New Haven and the V.F.W. Post #9926 Mason. He enjoyed fishing, football, four wheeling, hunting and was a member of the Broad Run Gun Club.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Jennifer Marie (Roush) Miller; sons, Michael W. Miller, II (Carrie Jo) of Mason and Timothy L. Miller (Carrie Ann) of New Haven; brothers, Vaughn Miller of Hartford and Lenny Miller of Letart; sisters, Sharon Johnson (Jimmie) of Racine, Ohio, JoAnn King of New Haven and Darlene Miller of Hartford, West Virginia; grandchildren, Bryant, Paul, David and Abigail Miller and Cass Kimes.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart, West Virginia, with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #140 New Haven and V.F.W. Post #9926 Mason. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.