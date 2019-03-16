MIDDLEPORT — Mildred (Moody) Ohlinger Bailey, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at the Lehigh Acres, Fla., Hospice House following a brave battle with cancer.

She was born on October 6, 1929, in Middleport to the late F. William Ohlinger and Ada Zahl Ohlinger.

Moody is survived by her brother-in-law, Albert Schleicher of Parma; her sister-in law, Fauna (Keith) Nelson of Pataskala; her niece, Kathy Mullins of Middleport; her nephew, Russell McElhinney of Lehigh Acres; lifetime friend, Wilma Parker of Chester; many other friends in Meigs County and Lehigh Acres, and the staff and residents at Fountain Crest Retirement Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph Bailey in 1988, her sisters, Martha Veinnari of Pomeroy and Mary Schleicher of Parma; and her brother-in-law, Jim Vennari of Pomeroy.

Moody graduated from Middleport High School in 1947 and received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ohio University. She and Joe were high school sweethearts and married in 1951 after Joe had returned from Korea. Moody began teaching home economics at Middleport High School in 1951 and then later at Meigs High School. She loved her students and especially enjoyed teaching sewing. Even into her late 80s, Moody often talked about her former students and remembered almost each one of them.

She retired from Meigs High School teaching in 1981, and she and Joe moved to Florida where she enjoyed fishing, playing bridge, knitting, and traveling.

Moody was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and had been a member of the Middleport Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. She had attended the Lehigh Acres Presbyterian Church in Lehigh Acres for many years.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mildred Ohilinger Bailey was held at Fountain Crest Retirement Center on March 3, and gravesite services for Mildred Ohlinger Bailey will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Middleport Riverview Cemetery. The service will be directed by the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport with Pastor Ann Moody officiating.

A luncheon will be served at the Middleport Presbyterian Church following the service.

Honorary pallbearers are Albert Schleicher, Russell McElhinney, Jeff Hood, Jason McElhinney, Todd Hood, and David Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Moody may be directed to the Middleport Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 226, Middleport, OH 457650 or a Hospice Center in your area.

