Mildred Banks

POINT PLEASANT — Mildred L. (Peters) Banks, age 90, of Point Pleasant, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Hospice of Central Ohio. She was a homemaker. She was born Sept. 3, 1930, in Columbus, a daughter to the late Okey and Myrtle (Duff) Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Pastor William E. "Bill" Banks; son, Billy Banks, Jr.; four brothers, John, Bob, Gene and Bert Peters; two sisters, Wilma McKnight, Shirley Harden; and daughter-in-law, Kinzel Banks.

Mildred is survived by her sons, Doug Banks, Mark and Joyce Banks and Troy and Teresa Banks, all of Point Pleasant; sister, Dorothy Mays, of Columbus; and seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Millie was a pastor's wife at the Gospel Lighthouse Church for 33 years. Later in life, she attended Point of Faith Church. She was a great mom.

Mildred will be laid to rest in Suncrest Cemetery, beside her beloved husband Bill, in a private ceremony. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. You may offer condolences by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.