POINT PLEASANT — Mildred Leona Goff, 97, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Winfield, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born June 5, 1922, in Fraziers Bottom, a daughter of the late Alfred Cecil Doss and Mildred Luriette "Millie" (Deal) Doss.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three son-in-laws, Thomas Q. Nebbergall, George R. "Dick" Young and Charles Lathey; and brother, Merle Edward Doss.

Leona was a retail sales clerk, having worked for Franklins Department Store and Almeada's.

She is survived by three daughters, Jean Nebbergall of Millersport, Ohio, Audrey Young of Point Pleasant and Alice Ann Lathey of Leon; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Rev. John Franklin officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation.

Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com