MINERVA, Ohio — Milford M. Mowrey, age 94, of Minerva, Ohio, and formerly Mason, died Sat., Nov. 7, 2020.

He was born June 10, 1926 in Middleport, Ohio, to George and Gladys (Yost) Mowrey. He retired from Stauffer Chemical Co. in Gallipolis Ferry, where he was a project engineer for 25 years. He graduated from Pomeroy High School and received a Bachelor's of Arts from Ohio University in 1950. He is a WWII US Navy Veteran serving on the USS Vogelgesang. He is a member of American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant, and former Commander of Stuart Johnson VFW Post #9926 in Mason, WV.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Middleton) Mowrey and his second wife, Donna Sue (Rigney) Mowrey; daughter, Melissa Craghead and a brother, George Mowrey Jr. He is survived by a daughter, Megan (Mike) Moran of Minerva; son-in-law, Paul Craghead of Fulton, Mo.; 2 grandsons, Daniel Moran of Boston and Benjamin Moran of Palo Alto, Calif.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held with full military honors at a later date in Point Pleasant. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust at https://cst.dav.org. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.