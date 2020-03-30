WEST COLUMBIA — Mona Lee (VanMatre) Werner, 86, of West Columbia, passed away March 29, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant.

She was born August 23, 1933, in Mason County, a daughter of the late David H. and Leah (Grindstead) VanMatre. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Eddie T. VanMatre.

Mona worked at Sylvania, G.C. Murphy's and McClintock Wildlife Management. She was an avid reader and enjoyed researching her family history.

Survivors include her brothers, Paul "Duck" VanMatre (Cecile) of Letart, and Donald M. VanMatre (Twila J.) of Point Pleasant; sister-in-law, Connie VanMatre of Mason; nieces and nephews, Lisa Wood, Barry VanMatre, Valerie Russell, Edina Hanes, Eddie Thomas VanMatre II, and Anesa Frazier; and several great nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com