GALLIPOLIS — Nada Jean Curry, 88, Gallipolis, went to meet the Lord Friday, October 18, 2019 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia. Born August 25, 1931 at Logan County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Newt and Leona (Adkins) Beckett. She married Rev. Charles E. Curry and they enjoyed seventy-one years of marriage together. She was a Free Will Baptist by faith and a loving mother and wife.

Nada leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Charles E. Curry, Gallipolis and children: Charles Randall Curry and Larry Curry; grandchildren: Amy, Jenny, Mike, Willis, Regina and Jeff; six great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Beckett and a multitude of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Sheila Turn; brother, Arnold Ray Beckett and sisters, Oretha Mae Vance and Arnetta Ann Hale.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, with Rev. Luther Dingus and Rev. Chuck McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Monday 6-8 p.m.

